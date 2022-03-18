CJI Ramana visits gurdwara in Dubai

PTI March 18, 2022 22:18 IST

The CJI was accompanied by his spouse Shivamala, and Supreme Court Judges L. Nageswara Rao and Hima Kohli

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana with his wife Shivamala visit the Guru Nanak Darbar, to offer their prayers, in Dubai on March 18, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Chief Justice of India (CJI) N. V. Ramana on Friday visited a gurdwara in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates and paid obeisance. The CJI was accompanied by his spouse Shivamala, and Supreme Court Judges L. Nageswara Rao and Hima Kohli, during the visit to the Guru Nanak Darbar in Dubai. On Thursday, the CJI visited the Union Supreme Court of the U.A.E. in Abu Dhabi at the invitation of Mohammad Hamad Al Badi, the Chief Justice of the top court of that nation. Justice Ramana has also attended a felicitation function organised by the Indian community in Abu Dhabi at the India Social and Cultural Centre. In his speech, CJI Ramana on Thursday suggested that the organisations of the Indian diaspora in the U.A.E. could think about creating a legal assistance centre to help those in need of such assistance in India.



