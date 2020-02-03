National

Civilian killed in Pakistan firing in Kashmir

A civilian was killed and several were injured in fresh ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) by the Pakistani army in north Kashmir’s Kupwara and Bandipora on Monday.

An official said Mohammad Saleem, 60, son of Ilim Deen from Karnah, was killed after being hit by bullets in “an unprovoked firing along the LoC in Tanghdar sector in Kupwara district on Monday around 6 p.m.”

The official said the Pakistani army had targeted the forward posts of the 2 Jatt and 17 Bihar regiments.

Local officials said the firing was so intense that a major rescue operation was launched to shift locals to safer locations, in which many other civilian sustained injuries.

The Pakistani troops also fired shells in the Bagtore area of the Gurez sector in Bandipora district also, official said.

“The Army retaliated effectively,” said the officials.

Related Topics National
Jammu and Kashmir
defence
