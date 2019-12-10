Citizenship (Amendment) Bill: U.S. panel considers recommending sanctions against Amit Shah

With the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) having been passed by the Lok Sabha, the U.S. International Commission on Religious Freedom (USCIRF) has expressed concern about the Bill and considered recommending sanctions against Home Minister Amit Shah and other top leaders.

“If the CAB passes in both Houses of Parliament, the United States government should consider sanctions against the Home Minister and other principal leadership,” a December 9 statement from USCIRF said.

The commission, which is an independent and bi-partisan federal government body, called the Bill’s passage “deeply troubling” .

“The CAB enshrines a pathway to citizenship for immigrants that specifically excludes Muslims, setting a legal criterion for citizenship based on religion. The CAB is a dangerous turn in the wrong direction; it runs counter to India’s rich history of secular pluralism and the Indian Constitution, which guarantees equality before the law regardless of faith,” USCIRF said.

“In conjunction with the ongoing National Register of Citizens (NRC) process in Assam and nationwide NRC that the Home Minister seeks to propose, USCIRF fears that the Indian government is creating a religious test for Indian citizenship that would strip citizenship from millions of Muslims,” the commission said.