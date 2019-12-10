Citizenship Bill likely to be introduced in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which was passed in Lok Sabha past midnight on Monday, will be tabled in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Since the Bill was passed past midnight, some procedures will have to be completed, sources told The Hindu adding that the Rajya Sabha Secretariat is yet to receive the copy of the Bill as passed by the Lok Sabha.

Hence, the Bill will be introduced by Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim people who have come to India till December 31 2014, from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, facing religious persceution in their country.

The Bill was passed in Lok Sabha with 311 votes in favour and 80 against it.

However, in Rajya Sabha the BJP doesn’t enjoy majority even though it is the largest party with 83 members. It’s allies SAD, LJP and RPI(A) are supporting the Bill, while the AIADMK and JD(U) have expressed some reservations even as they voted in favour of it in Lok Sabha.

The BJD, YSRCP and TDP backed the Bill in Lok Sabha. Hence, the saffron party is confident of their support in Rajya Sabha as well.