Chinese firm in the fray for RRTS project

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry on Wednesday said the tender for the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project was yet to be finalised and that rules did not permit any discrimination, in response to news reports about a Chinese firm being selected and demands emerging that it be rejected.
The Ministry’s statement comes amid tensions between India and China following the deaths of 20 Indian Army personnel in clashes with the Chinese in Ladakh earlier this week.
“It is clarified that this is an Asian Development Bank funded package for design and construction of 5.6 km tunnel through tunnel boring machine and one RRTS station. Bids were invited on November 9, 2019, technical bids were opened on March 16, 2020,” the Ministry statement said.
Five bids were received for the project of the National Capital Region Transport Corporation. The bidders were SKEC (Korea)+Tata, STEC (China), L&T (India), Afcons (India) and GulermakAgir (Turkey).
STEC had the lowest bid when the financial bids were opened on June 12. “The tender is under process and yet to be finalised. Please note that the ADB/World Bank/multi-lateral procurement guidelines do not allow discrimination among firms/countries,” the Ministry said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath