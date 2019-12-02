Chief of Defence Staff to come under RTI Act

An implementation committee constituted to finalise the responsibilities of the soon-to-be-created post of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) has submitted its report, Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

The government said the post would come under the ambit of the Right to Information Act.

In his Independence Day address this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the creation of Chief of Defence Staff, who will be above the chiefs of the three services, a long-pending demand to integrate the services.

The committee was headed by the National Security Adviser and comprised the Cabinet Secretary and the Defence Secretary, among others. It was given 90 days to submit its recommendations.

The Chief of Defence Staff will act as the single-point military adviser to the government on military and strategic issues and oversee procurement, training and logistics.

As part of the military reforms, several committees have recommended the creation of the post.