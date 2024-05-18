GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Naxalite killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh

“The gunfight took place in the morning on a forested hill between Tolnai and Tetrai villages when a team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxal operation,” a police official said.

Published - May 18, 2024 10:43 am IST - Sukma

PTI

“A Naxalite was killed in an exchange of fire with security personnel in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on May 18,” police said.

“The gunfight took place in the morning on a forested hill between Tolnai and Tetrai villages when a team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxal operation,” a police official said.

“The operation was launched on Friday night [May 17] based on inputs about the presence of Naxalites in the area,” he said. “After the exchange of fire stopped, the body of a Naxalite, a muzzle loading gun and a cache of explosives were recovered from the spot,” he said.

“The identity of the deceased Naxalite is yet to be ascertained,” the official said, adding that a search operation is still under way in nearby areas.

With this incident, 105 Naxalites have been killed so far this year in separate encounters with security forces in the State. On May 10, a total of 12 Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Bijapur district.

Ten Naxalites, including three women, were killed in a similar face-off in a forest along the border of Narayanpur and Kanker districts on April 30. “On April 16, as many as 29 Naxalites were gunned down in an encounter with security forces in Kanker district,” police said.

Related Topics

Chhattisgarh / Raipur / act of terror

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.