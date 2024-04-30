GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Encounter breaks out between Naxalites and security personnel in Chhattisgarh

A number of Naxalites were reported to be injured in the skirmish, police said.

April 30, 2024 11:15 am | Updated 11:15 am IST - Narayanpur

PTI
Security personnel during an encounter with Naxalites, in Kanker district of Chhattisgarh. File photo

Security personnel during an encounter with Naxalites, in Kanker district of Chhattisgarh. File photo

An encounter broke out between Naxalites and security personnel along the border of Narayanpur and Kanker districts in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, police said.

A number of Naxalites were reported to be injured in the skirmish, they said.

Ten Naxalites killed in Chhattisgarh encounter, highest in a decade

The gunfight took place took place in a forest of Tekmeta bordering Maharashtra when a joint team of the Special Task Force (STF) and District Reserve Guard (DRG) was out on an anti-Naxal operation, a police official said.

Intermittent firing is still underway and further details are awaited, he said.

No harm was reported to security personnel in the incident, he added.

