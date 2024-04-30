Encounter breaks out between Naxalites and security personnel in Chhattisgarh

April 30, 2024 11:15 am | Updated 11:15 am IST - Narayanpur

An encounter broke out between Naxalites and security personnel along the border of Narayanpur and Kanker districts in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, police said.

A number of Naxalites were reported to be injured in the skirmish, they said.

The gunfight took place took place in a forest of Tekmeta bordering Maharashtra when a joint team of the Special Task Force (STF) and District Reserve Guard (DRG) was out on an anti-Naxal operation, a police official said.

Intermittent firing is still underway and further details are awaited, he said.

No harm was reported to security personnel in the incident, he added.