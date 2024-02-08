Chhattisgarh govt. to probe manipulation in PSC exams

February 08, 2024 04:09 am | Updated 04:09 am IST - RAIPUR

The Chhattisgarh government on Wednesday said a First Information Report (FIR) had been registered to probe the alleged manipulation in some of the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) examinations held in 2020 and 2021.

The FIR has been lodged by the Economic Offences Investigation Bureau and Anti-Corruption Bureau (EOW-ACB), a State probe agency. Since mid-January, the EOW-ACB has registered at least five cases associated with alleged irregularities and corruption during the previous Congress regime.

“Today EOW has registered an FIR against former officers and leaders accused of the CGPSC mega scam. I assure all my children who sacrificed their future in this mega scam that the injustice done to you will be accounted for. The culprits will not be spared, we will bring those who trade in your talent to their doom,” posted Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on X.

According to a government statement issued on Wednesday evening, prima facie former CGPSC Chairman Taman Singh Sonwani and others misused their positions and political influence, and “manipulated the selection process for government positions in 2020 and 2021, including the Assistant Professor selection exam, replacing eligible candidates with their relatives”.

Earlier, questions were raised around the selection of some candidates from the families of government officials and leaders of the (then) ruling Congress in the exam conducted by the CGPSC. The Bharatiya Janata Party, then in the Opposition, raised concerns during the State elections, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledging action if the BJP won. Additionally, complaints – alleging irregularities and corruption in CGPSC exam held for 170 positions in the year 2021, with results declared on May 11, 2021 – were filed by former State minister and senior BJP leader Nanki Ram Kanwar and others.

After assuming power, the new BJP government recommended a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the alleged irregularities in the State Service Examination-2021 held during the previous Congress regime.

The accused faces charges of cheating and accepting bribes.