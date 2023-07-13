Centre to provide Free-Dish, better mobile connectivity in villages along Indo-China border: Anurag Thakur

July 13, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday said the Centre would ensure the supply of free Doordarshan DTH connections and facilitate better mobile connectivity in the far-flung villages along the Indo-China border.

During an interaction with the people at Karzok village of Ladakh, the Minister said the government was committed to ensuring better all-round connectivity to those areas. The Centre has proposed to distribute 1.5 lakh free Free Dish connections in villages in border areas.

Mr. Thakur told the local villagers that their demands for better digital connectivity and road connectivity, enhancing tourism infrastructure, sports infrastructure and improved “Jal Jeevan Mission” would also be implemented on a priority basis.

As part of the government’s “Vibrant Village” programme, Mr. Thakur was on a comprehensive three-day tour to Leh-Ladakh, during which he stayed in Karzok village, held meetings with Union Territory and district officials to review Central/State government schemes and distribution of sports equipment. He also interacted with the Indo-Tibet Border Police (ITBP) jawans a the Karzok platoon post located about 15,000 feet above sea level on the Indo-China Border.

In order to assess the reach of various projects and schemes of the government and also gain a first-hand understanding of the challenges faced by the residents in the remote border village, Mr. Thakur held a close interaction with the local villagers and administrative officials.

Accompanied by a team of officials and local representatives, Mr. Thakur interacted with the villagers in Kharnak and Samad. He also inaugurated the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana road connecting the highway of Dadh Kharnak.

He discussed issues related to solar power, drinking water, housing for 32 households, a cycling track, an artificial lake, and tourism subsidy, apart from that of border security, development of roads, mobile towers, wildlife, inclusion in the “Vibrant Village” programme, and settlement of nomads at one place.

During one interaction, Mr. Thakur said that after the formation of Union Territory, a lot of development had taken place in Ladakh, such as direct funding, 24-hour electricity, installation of solar plant, ultra-mega solar plant worth ₹21,000 crore, increased livelihood opportunity, and sanction of 375 mobile towers in Leh.

Every household in the Changthang region had been provided with water supply through the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Mr. Thakur unveiled plans for future initiatives that would further enhance the development of Changthang and surrounding villages. They include upgrading infrastructure for better connectivity and promoting eco-tourism to leverage the region’s natural beauty.

“The concerted effort of Modi government would lead to increased tourism development in Changthang,” he said.

During his visit to Puga Residential School, the District Youth Services and Sports Department distributed sports equipment and kits among the students. The equipment was distributed in the school of Karzok as well. He also went to Chumur.

While interacting with the jawans of the 37th ITBP post, Mr. Thakur spoke about the reforms undertaken by the government to provide all facilities for the forces posted at the border, including improved combat wear, armament and pensions.