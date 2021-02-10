Centre, states owe Air India Rs 498 crore: Puri

The Centre and states owe Air India ₹498.17 crore as on December 31, 2020 for VVIP travel, evacuation operations, travel of foreign dignitaries among other services, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Wednesday.
The governments in States and at the Centre owe the airline ₹84.57 crore for VVIP travel, ₹12.61 crore for foreign dignitaries' travel, ₹9.67 crore for evacuation operations and ₹391.32 crore as other outstanding dues, the minister told Rajya Sabha in a written reply to a question.
The national carrier incurred a provisional loss of ₹7,982 crore in 2019-20 as compared to the net loss of ₹8,556 crore in 2018-19, Mr. Puri said.
The government is currently in the process to sell its entire stake in debt-ridden airline.
"The total amount of outstanding dues owed by the Central and State Governments to Air India for VVIP travel, evacuation operations, foreign dignitaries travel and other outstanding dues as on 31.12.2020 is ₹498.17 crore," Mr. Puri stated.
