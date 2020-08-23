National

Centre releases SOPs for resumption of shooting of films, TV serials

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar addresses the press in New Delhi. File

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar addresses the press in New Delhi. File   | Photo Credit: Kamal Narang

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday announced the release of standard operating procedures (SOPs) for resuming shooting of films and TV programmes.

These SOPs have been finalised after consulting the health and home ministries, he said.

Also read: Lockdown guidelines: Govt's Standard Operating Procedure for social distancing at workplace

Shooting of films and TV serials can be started using these SOPs issued in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the minister said.

Sharing details of the SOPs, Mr. Javadekar said barring those who are in front of cameras all others will have to wear masks.

Also read: COVID-19: With no SOP, factories adopt different norms

He hoped that the release of the SOPs will not only lead to resumption of shooting of films and TV serials, but also generate employment.

 

Shooting for films and TV serials was suspended following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 23, 2020 11:45:46 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/centre-releases-sops-for-resumption-of-shooting-of-films-tv-serials/article32420798.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story