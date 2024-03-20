GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Centre notifies fact check unit under PIB

Social media platforms who do not take down fake news notified by the fact check unit will lose safe harbour from legal liability for such articles.

March 20, 2024 06:46 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - New Delh

The Hindu Bureau
The PIB fact check unit has been notified under IT Rules of 2021. Photo: X/@PIBFactCheck

The PIB fact check unit has been notified under IT Rules of 2021. Photo: X/@PIBFactCheck

The fact check unit under the Press Information Bureau has been notified as the fact check unit for the Central Government, according to an official notification issued by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on March 20.

The fact check unit has been notified under IT Rules of 2021.

Also read: 'Censorship' or 'right to authentic information'?: The Bombay HC's split verdict on Centre's Fact-Check Unit | Explained

"The central government hereby notifies the Fact Check Unit under the Press Information Bureau of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting as the fact check unit of the Central Government for the purposes of the said sub-clause, in respect of any business of the Central Government," the notification said.

Social media platforms who do not take down fake news notified by the fact check unit will lose safe harbour from legal liability for such articles.

(With PTI inputs)

