GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Centre notifies appointments for Chief Justices of six High Courts

These are the the High Courts of Allahabad, Gauhati, Meghalaya, Orissa, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan

February 03, 2024 02:41 am | Updated 02:41 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Union Ministry of Law and Justice on Friday notified the appointments of new Chief Justices (CJs) across six High Courts (HCs).

These are the the High Courts of Allahabad, Gauhati, Meghalaya, Orissa, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan.

Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava, who was the acting Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court, has been appointed as Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court.

Justice Arun Bhansali of Rajasthan High Court has been appointed as Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court, while another judge of the same High Court, Justice Vijay Bishnoi, will now be the new Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court.

Justice S. Vaidyanathan, judge of the Madras High Court, has been appointed as the Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court.

Justice Ritu Bahri, acting Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court, has been appointed as the Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand High Court, while Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh of the Patna High Court has been appointed as the Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court.

In December last year, the Supreme Court Collegium had made the recommendations of Justices Arun Bhansali, Vijay Bishnoi and M.M. Shrivastava as Chief Justices.

The recommendations of Justices Vaidyanathan, Sharan Singh and Bahri were made by the top court collegium a month earlier in November 2023.

Related Topics

court administration / judiciary (system of justice)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.