Centre hounding opposition leaders using investigating agencies: Trinamool

February 05, 2024 10:53 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - New Delhi

The Rajya Sabha on Monday witnessed attacks and counter-attacks by the Opposition and treasury benches over issues such as unemployment, “breach” of federal principles and communal divisions during the debate on motion of thanks to President’s address to the joint session of Parliament.

The BJP got support from parties such as the YSRCP, BJD and the AGP, while the Trinamool Congress, Left parties and the Congress shared similar points against the Centre.

Trinamool Congress MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, who started the debate, said the Centre was hounding opposition leaders using the Central investigating agencies. Attacking the concept of “one nation one election,” he said the BJP’s aim was to destroy federalism. Mr. Ray said even a Dalit Chief Minister had not been spared.

DMK MP Tiruchi Siva said there was a blatant attempt by the BJP to undermine the regional parties and the local issues. He said non-BJP States faced a stepmotherly attitude from the Centre in allocating revenues and resources. CPI(M) MP John Brittas said none of the speeches by the BJP members were completed without Ayodhya and without mentioning Prime Minister. “The primary responsibility of the Prime Minister is to give ‘pran’ [life] to citizens, not the Gods. He should obviously stick to his duties... he should go to Manipur and conduct a `Pran Pratishtha’ for citizens. That should be done first,” the CPI(M) leader said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Ganpat Sawant said his party was happy about the Ram temple construction. “We should also remember those who sacrificed their lives for the Ram temple. The temple construction has been made possible today not because of the efforts of one person,” he said. YSRCP leader Vijai Sai Reddy said the Congress’s existence would be in doubt after the 2029 elections as the party’s electoral performance had been consistently poor in the last 10 years.

BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi and senior leader Sushil Modi led the counterattacks of the treasury benches. Mr. Trivedi said the demand for a caste census from the Congress was a proof of the lack of concern the party had for the welfare of people from backward classes. “You are only indulging in caste-based politics,” he said. Mr. Trivedi said former Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi did not believe in caste politics, but the present leadership of the Congress was banking on caste census. Mr. Sushil Modi said economic and social indicators of the country had improved in the last 10 years.

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said the Sangh Parivar had continued the divide-and-rule strategy of the colonial regime. He said the Narendra Modi government was not concerned about the economy of the country.