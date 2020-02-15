National

Centre favoured telcos by deferring recovery of dues: Congress

In January, the Supreme Cuort dismissed petitions filed by telecom companies for a review of its October 2019 judgment upholding the recovery of past dues amounting to ₹1.47 lakh crore from them

In January, the Supreme Cuort dismissed petitions filed by telecom companies for a review of its October 2019 judgment upholding the recovery of past dues amounting to ₹1.47 lakh crore from them   | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala alleged that on January 23, the Narendra Modi government had issued an order “for not recovering the dues from telecom companies and not to take any coercive action”.

A day after the Supreme Court rapped telecom companies for failing to pay their dues to the Department of Telecommunications despite orders, the Congress lashed out at the Centre, accusing it of “favouring” private players by deferring the recovery of dues.

Posing a question to the Union government, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala asked, “What is the quid pro quo for the Modi government to defer the recovery of dues from telecom companies?”

The apex court had on Friday directed top executives of telcos to explain why contempt action should not be initiated against them for the non-compliance of its October 2019 order to pay adjusted gross revenue (AGR) of ₹1.47 lakh crore to DoT.

Mr. Surjewala alleged that on January 23, the Narendra Modi government had issued an order “for not recovering the dues from telecom companies and not to take any coercive action”.

The Congress leader also accused the Centre of deferring the recovery of ₹42,000 crore (spectrum auction instalment) from telecom companies in a Union Cabinet decision in November last year.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 15, 2020 5:06:20 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/centre-favoured-telcos-by-deferring-recovery-of-dues-congress/article30829296.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY