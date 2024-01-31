After Parliament security breach, rules for visitors’ passes tightened 

January 31, 2024 10:49 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - NEW DELHI

In the aftermath of the security breach during the Winter Session of Parliament, the Lok Sabha secretariat has issued a host of new rules for visitors, including mandatory police verification.

A Parliamentary bulletin issued on January 29 stated that MPs must send their requests for police verification of visitors at least three working days before the scheduled visit. “Gallery passes will be issued subject to the completion of necessary verification of character and antecedents through local police/state police. Passes will not be issued if the verification is not received or received with adverse remarks,” the bulletin said.

All group passes have been discontinued. There has been an unprecedented rush of visitors ever since the opening of the new Parliament building, and especially during the Special Session of Parliament called to pass the law on reservations for women in legislatures. In fact, the Opposition had complained about women visitors raising slogans from the gallery in the Lok Sabha, in violation of the rules.

Biometric data collection

Once the Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha approves a visitor’s pass, they will receive a QR code on their mobile phone. This QR code will have to be shown at the Parliament reception to enter the premises, along with their Aadhaar card. The visitor’s biometric impression and photograph will also be captured, before they are issued a smart card to access the gallery. Though photographs were captured earlier as well, biometric data has been newly introduced. While leaving the premises, visitors must return their smart cards; if they fail to do so, they will automatically be blacklisted and permanently debarred from entering the Parliament House precincts.

The Parliament security system has also designated various gates for members of Parliament, media, and visitors to maintain the flow of people within the new building.

The security staff have issued a host of directions for MPs as well, including asking them to ensure that their vehicles do not exceed a 10 km per hour speed inside the premises.