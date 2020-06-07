‘Centre can’t pay train fare, but BJP distributes phones’

The Centre cannot pay for the migrant workers’ train fare but the BJP can spend crores on distributing phones for Amit Shah’s digital rally in Bihar ahead of the Assembly elections later this year, the Congress alleged on Sunday.
At a virtual press conference, former Union Minister and Rajya Sabha member Akhilesh Prasad Singh said the BJP had been distributing phones for the past several days to listen to Mr. Shah’s virtual rally. He said crores had been spent on the digital rally when the State is fighting a grim COVID-19 battle. “Whether the money comes from PM CARES or the BJP’s coffers, what is clear is that whenever there is a BJP rally, they use money power to get people. The Centre doesn’t have money to ferry workers but the BJP has so much money ... Possibly one lakh phones have been distributed across districts,” he alleged.
“At a time the country is fighting COVID-19, the BJP is holding such political rallies. They are trying to lure the people of Bihar with their money power,” he said. Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said the voters are going to punish the ruling BJP-JD(U) alliance. “During ‘online’ Bihar rally, the BJP should have explained why till date the ‘offline’ promise of special package has not been fulfilled, why sons/daughters were made to wait in lines for over 60 days to return to their home,” Mr. Shergill said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism