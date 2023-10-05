HamberMenu
Centre bans jailed separatist Shabir Shah’s Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party

Founded in 1998 by Mr. Shah, the JKDFP was a constituent of the separatist amalgam Hurriyat Conference.

October 05, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Shabir Ahmad Shah. File

Shabir Ahmad Shah. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Centre on October 5 banned jailed separatist Shabir Ahmad Shah’s Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP) for five years for its “anti-India” and “pro-Pakistan” activities, according to an official notification.

The ban was ordered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Founded in 1998 by Mr. Shah, a prominent separatist leader in Jammu and Kashmir, the JKDFP was a constituent of the separatist amalgam Hurriyat Conference.

Mr. Shah is currently lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on July 25, 2017, in a 2005 money laundering case.

He has also been charged by the National Investigation Agency in a terror-funding case.

