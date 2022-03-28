Central trade unions’ nationwide strike | Banks, insurance sectors affected all over India; steel, oil sectors also seeing partial impact: AITUC official

Unions’ strike partially impacts banking services; stir in Visakhapatnam opposing steel plant sale

Members of All Trade Unions picketing Sub Collectors Office Road as part of nationwide strike, In Dindigul, Tamil Nadu on March 28, 2022. | Photo Credit: G. Karthikeyan

Central trade unions on March 28 began a two-day nationwide strike to protest against the Government’s alleged wrong policies that are affecting farmers, workers and people.

Their demands include the scrapping of the labour codes, no privatisation of any form, scrapping of the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP), increased allocation of wages under MNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Act) and regularisation of contract workers among others.

The central trade unions that are part of this joint forum are INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF and UTUC.. About 20 crore workers are expected to join the strike. The strike notices have been given by the unions in various sectors, such as coal, steel, oil, telecom, postal, income tax, copper, banks, and insurance, among others.

The unions in railways and defence sector are making mass mobilisation in support of the strike at several hundred spots, the joint forum had said earlier. Taking cognisance of the call, the Ministry of Power on Sunday had issued an advisory to States and other agencies to be on high alert and ensure round the clock electricity supply and stability of the national grid.

Hera are the updates:

New Delhi

Production at RINL plant affected as 8,000 workers join nationwide strike

Around 8,000 workers of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd. (RINL) did not report for work on March 28, affecting production at the company’s 7.5 million tonnes-steel plant in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

There are around 11,000 non-executive workers at the plant and out of them, about 75% did not come for work as part of the ongoing nationwide strike, according to a company official.

“We had to shut down one furnace as a precautionary measure. One was already under maintenance. Only one furnace is working (at the plant),” the official said while responding to a query related to the impact of workers going on strike.

There are three blast furnaces of 2.5 million tonnes per annum each at the plant. RINL produces about 18,000 tonnes of hot metal on a daily basis. — PTI

Puducherry

Private buses ply in Puducherry; banking services partially affected

Privately-operated buses plied normally on March 28 in Puducherry even as banking services were partially affected due to the two-day national strike called for by various trade unions to against the alleged anti-people, anti-worker and anti-farmers policies of the Central Government.

Schools and Government offices functioned as usual while branches of some of banks did not function as workers abstained from work impacting services.

Police personnel were deployed in strength at all vantage points.

Privately-operated buses and also those operated by Puducherry Government-owned Road Transport corporation were plying as usual. Industrial establishments remained closed in most of the estates, according to sources.

Members of various unions held demonstrations at various places condemning the Centre’s policies. — PTI

Haryana

Public transport services impacted in Haryana as roadways employees join nationwide strike

Public transport services were affected in Haryana on March 28 as the Roadways employees joined the two-day nationwide strike.

Commuters had to face a tough time as the bus services remained suspended at several depots of Haryana Roadways.

The roadways employees held protest at many depots in the state as part of the strike.

Sarbat Singh Punia, a leader of the joint front of 10 unions of roadways employees, said that “in all the depots bus services are suspended”.

In some districts, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC were imposed to maintain law and order during the strike under which a ban has been imposed on the gathering of five or more persons in a 100-metre area of the bus stands, officials said.

Mr. Punia claimed that employees and workers of some other departments, including public sector banks and municipal bodies, are also participating in the nationwide strike.

Meanwhile, public transport buses were plying normally in neighbouring Punjab, officials said.

“Our bus services are running normally in Punjab,” an official of the State Transport Department said.

Naresh Gaur, Deputy General Secretary of Punjab Bank Employees Federation, however, said the employees of nationalised bank employees joined the strike and the banking services remained affected in Punjab. — PTI

Telangana

Trade unions in Telangana raise unified voice against the Centre’s “anti-worker” policies

Activists from Left parties raising slogans during the nationwide strike against the Centre’s economic policies, in Hyderabad, Telangana on March 28, 2022. | Photo Credit: G. Ramakrishna

Raising a unified voice against the Centre’s “anti-worker” policies, members of various trade unions staged sit-in demonstrations at multiple locations in the State’s coal belt region as the 48-hour nationwide strike called by the joint forum of central trade unions began this morning.

Members of the Singareni Collieries Workers’ Union (SCWU), affiliated to the AITUC, staged a demonstration in front of the RK-7 underground coal mine in Srirampur area of Mancherial district this morning.

Slogans denouncing the Centre’s attempts to auction the four coal blocks in Telangana for commercial mining rent the air. The SCWU general secretary V Seetharamaiah led the demonstration.

Kozhikode, Kerala

Strike near-total in Kozhikode

Migrant labourers at the Kozhikode Railway station trying to fit into an autorikshaw as public transport is scare owing to the nationwide strike of trade unions, in Kerala on March 28, 2022. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Public transport was severely affected, and hotels, shops and other business units remained largely closed in Kozhikode district on the first day of the two-day national strike called by central trade unions against the Union Government’s anti-labour policies, on March 28.

The Kerala Road Transport Corporation did not operate their services. Most of the shops, except a few shops selling tea, coffee, and snacks, were shut. Major markets in Kozhikode city such as the one at Palayam and Valiyangadi, too did not function. Fruits and vegetables were seen left in the open outside some shops in Palayam.

Wayanad, Kerala

Hartal-like situation in small towns of Wayanad

The strike led to a hartal-like situation in small towns of the district with shops, educational institutions and business establishments remaining closed. Attendance was low in Government offices and financial institutions.

Only eight out of 160 employees turned up for duty at the collectorate in Kalpetta, District collector A. Geetha said.

While private and KSRTC buses, auto rickshaws and taxi vehicles stayed off the road, two-wheelers and other private vehicles plied. However, Mananthavadi Taluk was exempted from the strike owing to the Aratu festival at the Sre Bhagavati temple at Valliyoorkavu near Mananthavady. No services were operated from the Sulthan Bathery and Kalpetta KSRTC depots.

Long queues of vehicles were seen on the Kerala-Karnataka and Kerala-Tamil Nadu State borders, including Tholpetty, Muthanga and Thaloor.

No untoward incidents were reported from anywhere in the district, police said.

Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Heavy rush in Chennai Metro trains due to strike

There was huge crowd at suburban railway stations too, owing to the bus strike as part of the nationwide strike called by the central trade unions.. | Photo Credit: R. Ragu

Chennai Metro trains and stations witnessed heavy crowds on Monday morning as most of the MTC buses were not available as a result of the all-India strike which was announced by the Centre of Indian Trade Unions.

Koyambedu station was particularly packed with queues extending up to almost its entrance.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), up to 10 a.m. nearly 40,000 passengers had used the train services since 5 a.m. on Monday. “We noticed that some of the important junctions like Koyambedu where hundreds of people take buses walking into our station and boarding a train. By the end of the day, we may know how many people travelled,” an official said.

Of late, about 1.5 lakh passengers travel in Chennai Metro trains through the week and the figures fall significantly during the weekend.

West Bengal

Life hit in parts of Bengal

Life was disrupted at some places in West Bengal in the wake of a two-day nationwide strike called by central trade unions from March 28.

Transport services were affected in a few districts as protesters blocked roads and halted train movement at some railway stations on the Howrah and Sealdah sections.

Railway officials, however, said there were no reports of any major disruption so far.

Operations at offices, educational institutions and commercial establishments were unaffected in most parts of the state, even as the trade unions backed by the Left Front exuded confidence that the strike would be successful on both days.

Banking services were partially impacted as branches in a few areas downed shutters with a section of employees not reporting for duty, while many ATMs remained closed.

However, there was hardly any impact on the functioning of new-generation private sector banks. — PTI

Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala

Essential services, including transportation and food delivery hit in Kerala

A view of the deserted Ernakulam bypass road, in Kerala on March 28, 2022. | Photo Credit: H. Vibhu

Normal life and commerce sputtered to a halt in Kerala on the first few hours of the nationwide general strike called by trade unions to protest against the “anti-labour” policies of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central government., on Monday, March 28, 2022.

The 48-hour shutdown commenced on Sunday at midnight and will end at the same time on Tuesday.

The industrial action is particularly acute in Kerala, where pervasive left and Congress trade unions marshalled almost total resistance to the Centre’s proposal to amend the labour laws.

The shutdown disrupted essential services, including transportation and banking. Nationalised banks will remain shut till Wednesday.

Kochi, Kerala

Protesters prevent some employees from entering BPCL

All employees unions in the State and the country except the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh are taking part in the protest.

The protestors on March 28 morning tried to prevent some employees from entering Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) in Kochi.

Certain employees tried to enter the BPCL premises as the Kerala High Court had on Friday restrained five trade unions from participating in the nationwide strike.

Considering a plea filed by the BPCL challenging the trade unions in the company joining the protest, Justice Amit Rawal had issued an interim order restraining the unions from going on strike according to their call from 7 a.m. on March 28 to 7 a.m. on March 30. — PTI

Andhra Pradesh

Stir in Visakhapatnam opposing steel plant sale

Left party workers stage a ‘rasta roko’ as part of the ‘Visakha bandh’ and general strike to oppose privatisation of PSUs, at Maddilapalem, in Visakhapatnam on March 28, 2022. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak

Hundreds of workers took part in protests across Visakhapatnam on Monday as part of the two-day nation-wide strike called by trade unions opposing the Centre’s move to privatise public sector undertakings, with the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant being the epicentre of the stir.

The protestors also gave a call for Vizag bandh on March 28, which drew a moderate response.

Workers, under the aegis of the Joint Action Committee, staged a demonstration outside the main gate of the VSP, raising slogans against the Centre’s bid to go ahead with the strategic disinvestment of the steel plant.

They decried the statements made by Union Ministers in Parliament on the steel plant issue and said they were grossly misleading.

They vowed to thwart the Centre’s plans by all means and said their fight would continue till the end.

Trade unions AITUC, CITU and others staged a rasta-roko at Maddilapalem junction in Visakhapatnam, blocking traffic on the NH-16.

Police took the protesting trade unionists into custody and cleared the traffic. — PTI

National

Unions’ strike partially impacts banking services

A Canara Bank branch wearing a deserted look in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu, on March 28, 2022. | Photo Credit: G. Karthikeyan

Banking services were partially impacted on March 28 as a section of bank employees did not report for duty in support of the two-day nationwide general strike called by central trade unions.

However, there was hardly any impact on the functioning of new generation private sector banks.

Transactions at many public sector banks have been impacted as employees have not reported for duty. Besides, there might be a delay in cheque clearances and Government treasury operation might also be affected by the strike.

The impact of the strike is prominent in eastern India as many branches of public sector banks there are closed, All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA) general secretary C.H. Venkatachalam said.

In the other regions, branches are open as officers are present but services are being impacted due to many employees participating in the strike, he said. — PTI

National

Bank unions protest against privatisation of public sector banks

Bank unions are protesting against the Government move to privatise two public sector banks as announced in Budget 2021-22. They are also demanding an increase in interest rate on deposits and reduction in service charges.

Besides AIBEA, Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI) and All India Bank Officers’ Association (AIBOA) are also part of the two-day strike call.

All Indian Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) and Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), among others are demanding scrapping of the proposed changes in labour laws and privatisation in any form. Increased allocation of wages under MNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Act) and regularisation of contract workers are also part of their demands.

Most of the banks, including State Bank of India (SBI), had informed their customers about the proposed strike and likely impact on the services in advance. — PTI

National

Central trade unions begin two-day nationwide strike

All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) general secretary Amarjeet Kaur on Monday said, “The two-day nationwide strike by the joint forum of central trade unions has begun this morning”.

About the impact of the agitation, she said that the entire coal belt (mining area) is affected in Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

She also said that there is a good response in industrial areas of Assam, Haryana, Delhi, West Bengal, Telangana, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Bihar, Punjab, Rajasthan, Goa, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

The AITUC official noted that the banks and insurance sectors are affected all over India, while steel and oil sectors are also seeing partial impact due to the strike. — PTI

Ms. Kaur said that she has got preliminary reports that markets are closed in Odisha.

Workers of NMDC went on a complete strike at its mine in Bacheli and Bhilai Steel Plant employees also refrained from working, AITUC said. — PTI

(With inputs from Agencies)