CBSE exams will be delayed: HRD Minister

Pending board exams of the will only be held when the situation is back to normal and the government decides to completely lift the lockdown, Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank told students and parents during a Twitter interaction on Monday.

Across the country, exams in 12 subjects for Class 12 are yet to be held, while Class 10 and 12 students affected by the violence in north-east Delhi have even more pending papers.

Competitive examinations for entrance to medical and engineering education, such as NEET and JEE, would also be delayed until the situation is conducive, he told worried students.

Earlier, the Ministry had indicated that these exams would take place in the last week of May.

Mr. Nishank also assured them that NCERT was making every effort to make school textbooks available in all States, and that shops selling these books had been included in the category of essential services so that students would be able to access them.

Although online learning resources and televised teaching sessions had been made available for students to keep up with classes, Mr. Nishank urged parents not to pressure the children to study 24 hours a day.

The Union Minister will hold a videoconference with all State Education Ministers on Tuesday to discuss problems arising due to COVID-19 and the lockdown, the continuation of the mid-day meal scheme and the implementation of the flagship Samagra Shiksha scheme.