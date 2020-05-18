National

CBSE exam timetable released

Testing time: In this photo dated March 6, 2020, students waiting at a CBSE exam centre in New Delhi.

Testing time: In this photo dated March 6, 2020, students waiting at a CBSE exam centre in New Delhi.

Class 12 exams were affected by lockdown and Class 10 tests by Delhi riots

The Class 12 examinations of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) postponed nationwide because of COVID-19 and Class 10 exams in northeast Delhi affected by riots will be held from July 1 to 15.

Issuing safety instructions for the candidates, the CBSE said they should carry hand sanitiser in a transparent bottle, cover the mouth and nose with a mask or cloth and follow physical distancing norms. Parents should guide their children about the precautions to be taken and also ensure they are not sick.

The Class 12 exams across the country will start with home economics on July 1, Hindi elective and Hindi core on July 2, informatics practices and computer science (both old and new) and information technology on July 7, business studies on July 9, biotechnology on July 10, geography on July 11 and sociology on July 14. For northeast Delhi district, the Class 12 physics exam will be held on July 3, accountancy on July 4, chemistry on July 6, English elective-n, English elective-c and English core on July 8, political science on July 14, and mathematics, economics, history and biology on July 15.

The Class 10 exams in northeast Delhi will start on July 1 with social science. The exams for science theory and science without practical will be held on July 2, Hindi course-a and Hindi course-b on July 10, and English communicative and English language and literature on July 15.

