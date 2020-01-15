National

‘CBI takes care of human rights of accused during interrogation’

CBI Director Rishi Kumar Shukla addresses interns of the NHRC’s winter internship programme

CBI Director Rishi Kumar Shukla on Tuesday said the agency “takes care that the human rights of the accused are not violated during interrogation”, according to a statement of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

Mr. Shukla was addressing the interns of the NHRC’s winter internship programme here on the topic of “safeguards during investigation/interrogation of the suspects so as to not infringe their human rights”.

The CBI Director said the number of cases under investigation by the agency showed that the expectations from it had increased over the years.

