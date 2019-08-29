CBI summons BJP leader Sovan Chatterjee

The CBI summoned former Kolkata Mayor Sovan Chatterjee and Trinamool Congress [TMC] MP Aparupa Poddar in cash-on-camera scam.

Mr. Chatterjee recently joined the BJP. While Mr. Chatterjee was asked to face the interrogation on Saturday, Ms. Poddar had been summoned in the first week of September, the CBI sources said. In the sting operation claimed to have been carried out in 2014, some persons resembling senior TMC leaders were seen accepting money from the representatives of a fictitious company in return for favours.

The CBI had booked 12 top TMC leaders including MPs and West Bengal Ministers, and an IPS officer in connection with the case. An FIR was lodged for alleged criminal conspiracy under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act dealing with bribery and criminal misconduct. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slammed the CBI for “politically motivated” probe in financial scams, which is challenged by BJP State president Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday.

[With Agency inputs]