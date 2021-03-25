National

CBI searches over 100 locations in more than 30 bank fraud cases

In a nationwide special drive, the Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday searched over 100 locations in 11 States and Union Territories in connection with more than 30 cases of bank fraud involving over ₹3,700 crore.

The complainant banks include the Indian Overseas Bank, the Union Bank of India, the Bank of Baroda, the Punjab National Bank, the State Bank of India, the IDBI Bank, the Canara Bank, the Indian Bank and the Central Bank of India.

The searches were carried out in Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida, Kanpur, Mathura, Gurugram, Karnal, Chennai, Thiruvarur, Vellore, Tiruppur, Bengaluru, Guntur, Hyderabad, Bellary, Kolkata, Vadodara, Surat, Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Jaipur, Sri Ganganagar, Mumbai, Bhopal, Nimadi, Tirupati, West Godavari and Visakhapatnam.

