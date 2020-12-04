CBI searches 3 locations in Delhi in ₹1,800-crore bank fraud case

The CBI on Friday carried out searches at three locations here after booking Jay Polychem Ltd. in a ₹1,800-crore alleged bank fraud in the State Bank of India, officials said.
The agency has received a complaint from the SBI against the Lajpat Nagar-based company and its promoters and directors for causing a loss of ₹1,800.72 crore to a consortium led by the bank, they said.
A forensic audit by Ernst and Young showed alleged diversion and syphoning off of bank funds, fictitious transactions, forgery etc resulting in the FIR, they said.
“Searches are being conducted today at three locations in Delhi at the office and residential premises of borrower company and other accused,” CBI spokesperson RK Gaur said.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath