CBI searches 3 locations in Delhi in ₹1,800-crore bank fraud case

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) logo at CBI headquarters in New Delhi. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

The CBI on Friday carried out searches at three locations here after booking Jay Polychem Ltd. in a ₹1,800-crore alleged bank fraud in the State Bank of India, officials said.

The agency has received a complaint from the SBI against the Lajpat Nagar-based company and its promoters and directors for causing a loss of ₹1,800.72 crore to a consortium led by the bank, they said.

A forensic audit by Ernst and Young showed alleged diversion and syphoning off of bank funds, fictitious transactions, forgery etc resulting in the FIR, they said.

“Searches are being conducted today at three locations in Delhi at the office and residential premises of borrower company and other accused,” CBI spokesperson RK Gaur said.

