CBI questions IAS officer Raj Kumar Khatri in IMA scam case

A view of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters in New Delhi.

A view of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters in New Delhi.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Lakhs of investors were allegedly duped by the company promising them high returns using ‘Islamic ways’ of investment

The CBI has questioned IAS officer Raj Kumar Khatri in connection with the I-Monetary Advisory (IMA) scam in which lakhs of investors were allegedly duped by the company promising them high returns using “Islamic ways” of investment, sources said on Friday.

The agency on Thursday questioned former Karanataka minister Zameer Ahmed Khan in connection with the scam.

The CBI has already filed its first chargesheet against alleged mastermind Mansoor Khan and others on September 7, within eight days of taking over the case.

IMA and its subsidiaries had allegedly duped over a lakh investors, mostly Muslims, promising them high returns using “Islamic ways of investment”.

