CBI organises 7th Interpol Liaison Officers conference

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday organised the 7th Interpol Liaison Officers conference on a virtual platform. Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla inaugurated the one-day conference.

The participants included Interpol Liaison Officers from States and Union Territories, besides representatives of other law enforcement agencies and the CBI.

The Home Secretary, according to a statement released by the CBI, said the increased movement of Indian citizens globally had placed an added responsibility on Indian agencies to ensure cooperation with international police organisations for their safety and security.

The conference sessions covered issues like the Interpol databases and notice system; the functioning of International Police Cooperation Unit of the CBI; utility of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime’s (UNODC) SHERLOC portal; extradition proceedings processes and related aspects; revised Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters and international police cooperation.