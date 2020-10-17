CBI organises 7th Interpol Liaison Officers conference

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday organised the 7th Interpol Liaison Officers conference on a virtual platform. Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla inaugurated the one-day conference.
The participants included Interpol Liaison Officers from States and Union Territories, besides representatives of other law enforcement agencies and the CBI.
The Home Secretary, according to a statement released by the CBI, said the increased movement of Indian citizens globally had placed an added responsibility on Indian agencies to ensure cooperation with international police organisations for their safety and security.
The conference sessions covered issues like the Interpol databases and notice system; the functioning of International Police Cooperation Unit of the CBI; utility of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime’s (UNODC) SHERLOC portal; extradition proceedings processes and related aspects; revised Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters and international police cooperation.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath