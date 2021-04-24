CBI files case against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on corruption charges

The agency on April 14, 2021 recorded the statement of Deshmukh in connection with the case

The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a case and is conducting searches in connection with the corruption allegations involving former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, according to an agency official.

"The searches are being carried out at various places," said the official on Saturday. The agency had earlier initiated a preliminary enquiry into the allegations, following a directive from the Bombay High Court. The statement of Mr. Deshmukh was earlier recorded by the probe team.

The statements of former Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh, a Deputy Commissioner of Police, Assistant Commissioner of Police Sanjay Patil and suspended Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze were taken by the CBI.

Jayshree Patil, a complainant in the matter, also got her statement recorded. As alleged, some police officers had been told to collect ₹100 crore every month from bars and restaurants in Mumbai. After the High Court ordered the CBI to carry out the preliminary enquiry, Mr. Deshmukh had resigned from the post.

