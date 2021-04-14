Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh appears before CBI

The CBI on April 12 issued a notice calling Mr. Deshmukh to join the agency’s probe into the allegations levelled against him by Param Bir Singh and Sachin Waze.

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on April 14 for questioning in connection with the allegations of corruption levelled against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, an official said.

Mr. Deshmukh reached the DRDO guest house, where a CBI team is camping, in suburban Santacruz around 10 a.m., he said.

The CBI on April 12 issued a notice calling Mr. Deshmukh to join the agency’s probe into the allegations levelled against him by Mr. Singh and suspended police officer Sachin Waze, the official said.

Mr. Waze, an assistant police inspector, is under investigation in the case of an explosive-laden SUV found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence in south Mumbai.

The CBI is conducting a preliminary enquiry into the allegations against Mr. Deshmukh levelled by Mr. Singh after he was removed from the post of Mumbai police commissioner.

The allegations were reportedly corroborated by Mr. Waze in the custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is conducting a probe into the SUV case, officials earlier said.

The Bombay High Court last week directed the CBI to conduct a preliminary inquiry into the allegations against Mr. Deshmukh.

In a letter, Mr. Singh had claimed that Mr. Deshmukh asked Mr. Waze to extort over ₹100 crore a month from bars and restaurants in Mumbai.

Mr. Deshmukh denied the allegations.

So far, the CBI has recorded statements of Mr. Singh, Mr. Waze, Deputy Commissioner of Police Raju Bhujbal, Assistant Commissioner of Police Sanjay Patil, advocate Jayshree Patil and hotel owner Mahesh Shetty.

It also questioned Mr. Deshmukh’s personal assistant Kundan Shinde and personal secretary Sanjeev Palande on April 11.