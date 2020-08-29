CBI books ex-NIA official for illegally accessing phone records

In November 2019, the CBI had requested the BSF for permission to initiate investigation against him.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has booked a former NIA official, Jalaj Srivastava, for allegedly abusing his position to fraudulently obtain call detail records of two mobile phones.

Mr. Srivastava was posted with the NIA as an Additional Superintendent of Police. After an inquiry allegedly revealed that he had illegally accessed the call detail records, he was repatriated to his parent cadre, Border Security Force (BSF). He is currently posted as a Deputy Commandant in Imphal.

In November 2019, the CBI had requested the BSF for permission to initiate investigation against him. The letter of approval came on August 17, following which the case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

It is alleged that in 2017-18, Mr. Srivastava — at the instance of one Avinash Kaur, wife of Sansar Chand — had allegedly obtained the call data records of two mobile numbers without any authorisation. He is also suspected to have shared the data with her.