CBI books Delhi police officer for using false identity to join service

The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a case on a complaint that an Additional Deputy Commissioner of the Delhi police used the credentials and documents of another person with a similar name to get selected in the Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Police Service (DANIPS).
The agency spokesperson said the premises of Additional DCP, Sanjay Kumar, was searched on Wednesday.
The officer released a statement to the media, stating that on a complaint from his former father-in-law, the Delhi police’s vigilance branch had started an inquiry against him. There was a matrimonial dispute between him and his former wife.
A court passed two orders directing the police not to conduct any inquiry and submit all relevant inquiry reports in a sealed cover to the court, which was done. The Central Vigilance Commission had also asked the Union Home Ministry and the Delhi police not to conduct any inquiry till the outcome of the court case, the statement claimed.
