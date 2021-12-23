CBI arrests 11 over Pearls Group scam

Group allegedly collected ₹60,000 crore from five crore investors

The CBI has arrested 11 people in a case involving Pearls Group, which allegedly collected about ₹60,000 crore from close to five crore investors from across the country by floating unauthorised schemes.

Five of the accused, Chander Bhushan Dhillon, Prem Seth, Manmohan Kamal Mahajan, Mohanlal Sehajpal and Kanwaljit Singh Toor, were from the group.

The others, who are businessmen from Delhi, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Bhubaneswar and other places, have been identified as Praveen Agarwal, Mannoj Jain, Akash Agarwal, Anil Kumar Khemka, Subhash Agarwal and Rajesh Agarwal.

The CBI had earlier registered a preliminary enquiry on the directions of Supreme Court against Pearls Group, which was accused of illegally operating different investment schemes without any statutory approval, to dupe investors.

Based on the findings, the agency registered a First Information Report against two flagship companies of Pearls Group, PGF Limited and PACL Limited, its then head Nirmal Singh Bhangoo and others.

Further probe led to the arrest of Bhangoo, Shri Sukhdev Singh, Subrata Bhattacharya and Gurmeet Singh on January 8, 2016. Subsequently, a charge-sheet was filed against the some of the accused on April 7, 2016.

“In order to investigate the role of other accused and suspects in this multi-thousand crore financial scam, which had adversely affected the interests of millions of investors, further investigation of the case was continued,” said an official.