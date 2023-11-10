Mahua Moitra writes to Lok Sabha Speaker on leak of Ethics Committee’s report

November 10, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - New Delhi

Trinamool Congress member in the Lok Sabha Mahua Moitra has written to Speaker Om Birla to question how Adani Group-owned NDTV had access to the draft report of the Ethics Committee inquiring into cash-for-query allegations.

“It is even more shocking because this media channel is majority-owned by Adani Group, against whom I have raised very serious questions of corporate fraud and breach of financial and securities regulations in the Lok Sabha,” Ms. Moitra said in the letter on November 9, which she posted on X.

She added the Group has been “under the scanner for a INR 13,000 crore coal scam where they have over-invoiced imports in addition to serious allegations of corporate fraud in the areas of energy and gas, infrastructure etc”.

“The group’s shareholding pattern is extremely suspect with dubious FPI’s owning stock via the back door in violation of Indian securities regulations,” Ms. Moitra alleged.

In her letter, the Trinamool leader said that it is a “total breakdown” of all due process and rules of Lok Sabha.

“Your inaction and lack of response to my previous complaints is also unfortunate. However, as a matter of record wish to bring this egregious breach to your urgent attention,” she said.

Her letter came just hours before the Ethics Committee adopted a report, recommending her expulsion from the Lok Sabha in view of “serious” cash-for-query charges.

The report will be now tabled before the Lok Sabha on the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament scheduled to begin on December 4.

Ms. Moitra can be expelled if the House votes in favour of the panel’s recommendation.

This is the first time, since the Ethics Committee came into existence in the year 2000, that the panel has recommended expulsion of a Parliamentarian.

“Proud to go down in parliamentary history as 1st person to be unethically expelled by Ethics Comm whose mandate doesn’t include explusion. 1st expel & THEN ask govt to ask CBI to find evidence. Kangaroo court, monkey business from start to finish,” Ms. Moitra said on X after the report against was adopted.