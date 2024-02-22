Cane price hike shows govt committed to fulfilling its pledge for farmers' welfare: PM

February 22, 2024 11:43 am | Updated 11:43 am IST - New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 22 underlined his government's commitment to fulfilling its pledge for the welfare of farmers, asserting that a "historic" hike in sugarcane's price is part of such efforts.

This will benefit crores of sugarcane farmers, he said in a series of posts on X, highlighting several decisions taken by the Union Cabinet on February 21.

The Cabinet meeting headed by Mr. Modi hiked the minimum price that mills have to pay to sugarcane growers by ₹25 to ₹340 per quintal for the 2024-25 season starting October.

An official statement said after the decision, "The new FRP will ensure the prosperity of sugarcane farmers. It is noteworthy that India is already paying the highest price of sugarcane in the world and despite that the government is ensuring the world's cheapest sugar to domestic consumers." Reacting to other Cabinet decisions, he said the step taken by it relating to the National Livestock Mission will bring exciting opportunities for entrepreneurs alongside major boosts in fodder production and breed conservation.