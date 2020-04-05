National

COVID-19: 28 institutions, depts under HRD Ministry donate over Rs 38 cr to PM-CARES fund

A representational image of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Earlier, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ had donated his one month salary and ₹1 crore from the MPLADS fund

Twenty-eight institutions, departments and various autonomous bodies under the HRD Ministry have contributed over Rs 38 crore to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situation (PM-CARES) Fund to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ had donated his one month salary and ₹1 crore from the MPLADS fund.

“Twenty-eight different institutions, autonomous organisations and departments of the Ministry of HRD have contributed more than Rs 38.91 crore to PM CARES Fund to fight against COVID-19,” the ministry said in an official statement.

The teaching and non-teaching staff of Kendriya Vidyalayas have contributed over Rs 10 crore and navodaya schools donated Rs 7.5 crore.

According to the Health Ministry, the number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in the country climbed to 3,374 on Sunday, while the death toll rose to 79.

