CAA: Jamaat-e-Islami disappointed over Supreme Court decision

The Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH), the largest cadre-based politico-religious organisation, has expressed disappointment over the Supreme Court’s refusal to stay the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

“We expected the Supreme Court to come forward and help the people of India by staying the CAA because it is its responsibility to fix the error committed by Parliament,” JIH national vice-president Muhammad Salim Engineer said in a statement.

“We feel that that there was enough time last month for the Centre to respond to all petitions and the Supreme Court should have given its final verdict today. The Hon’ble Court could have taken response from it and given the final decision. This delay is disappointing and has delayed justice for the people. We hope the Court would soon take action on it,” Mr. Engineer noted.