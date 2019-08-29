Bypolls to two Rajya Sabha seats on September 23

Byelection to two Rajya Sabha seats for Uttar Pradesh, which fell vacant when Samajwadi Party MPs Surendra Singh Nagar and Sanjay Seth quit and joined the BJP earlier this month, will be held on September 23, the Election Commission of India said on Thursday.

Mr. Nagar resigned on August 2 and Mr. Seth on August 5, while their terms are till July 4, 2022, according to the EC. The notification for the bypolls would be issued on September 5 and nominations would be accepted till September 12. Voting and counting would be held on September 23, according to the EC.

Both the leaders joined the BJP on August 10, lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s Special Status under Article 370 of the Constitution.