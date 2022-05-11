B.V. Doshi conferred with Royal Gold Medal 2022

The president of the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) Simon Allford presented the medal to the renowned architect in person at his residence in Ahmedabad.

Indian architect Balkrishna Doshi speaks to the media after receiving the Royal Gold Medal 2022 from Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) President Simon Alford at his residence in Ahmedabad, India, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

Noted architect Balkrishna Vithaldas Doshi, 94, has been conferred with prestigious Royal Gold Medal 2022, which is considered as the world’s highest honours for architecture.

Given in recognition of a lifetime’s work, the Royal Gold Medal is approved personally by Queen Elizabeth and is given to people who have had a significant influence on the advancement of architecture.

The Ahmedabad-based distinguished architect is among the rare people to have been awarded both the Royal Gold Medal and the Pritzker Architecture Prize in their lifetime.

Mr. Doshi is credited with designing some of the most iconic structures in Ahmedabad and has been conferred the prestigious medal in recognition of his architectural achievements.

In India, he was awarded the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award, in 2020, for his contribution to the field of architecture.

Besides, Mr. Doshi was awarded three Honorary Doctorate by prestigious international universities including latest from the Boston Architectural College, USA in 2021. He is also the recipient of the French ‘Global Award for Lifetime Achievement for Sustainable Architecture’ by the Institut Francais d’architecture, Paris.

“I am pleasantly surprised and deeply humbled to receive the Royal Gold Medal from the Queen of England. What a great honour! The news of this award brought back memories of my time working with Le Corbusier in 1953 when he had just received the news of getting the Royal Gold Medal. I vividly recollect his excitement on receiving this honour,” he said while receiving the medal.

“Today, six decades later, I feel truly overwhelmed to be bestowed with the same award as my guru, Le Corbusier - honouring my six decades of practice. I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to my wife, my daughters and most importantly my team and collaborators at Sangath, my studio,” Mr. Doshi added.

RIBA President Simon Allford, said, “It was an honour and a pleasure to chair the committee in selecting Mr. Doshi as the 2022 Royal Gold Medallist.”

“At 94, he has influenced generations of architects through his delightfully purposeful architecture. Influenced by his time spent in the office of Le Corbusier, his work nevertheless is that of an original and independent thinker. His outstanding contribution to the art of architecture, the craft of construction and the practice of urban design establish him as a most deserving recipient of this award.”

In a career spanning seven decades and over 100 projects, Mr. Doshi has influenced the direction of architecture in India and its adjacent regions through both his practice and his teaching.

His buildings combine pioneering modernism with vernacular, informed by a deep appreciation of the traditions of India’s architecture, climate, local culture, and craft. His projects include administrative and cultural facilities, housing developments and residential buildings.

He has become internationally known for his visionary urban planning and social housing projects, as well as his work in education, both in India and as a visiting professor at universities around the world.

Some of his key projects include the Shreyas Comprehensive School Campus, Ahmedabad (1958-63); Atira Guest House, Ahmedabad (1958); The Institute of Indology, Ahmedabad (1962); Ahmedabad School of Architecture (1966 - renamed CEPT University in 2002); Tagore Hall & Memorial Theatre, Ahmedabad (1967); Premabhai Hall, Ahmedabad (1976); IIM Bangalore (1977-1992); Kanoria Centre for Arts, Ahmedabad (1984); Aranya Low Cost Housing, Indore (1989); and Amdavad ni Gufa (1994).