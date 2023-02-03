Leaders of several opposition parties on Friday submitted adjournment notices in both houses of Parliament demanding an immediate discussion on the Adani Group issue and also the border situation with China.
Prominent among those MPs who have given adjournment notices, include Congress chief Whip in Rajya Sabha Naseer Hussain and party’s Whip in Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore.
Besides, BRS leader K Keshava Rao and Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi have also given notices under Rule 267 on the same issue.
Rule 267 allows for suspension of the day’s business to debate issue suggested by member.
Congress MPs in Rajya Sabha Amee Yajnik, Pramod Tiwari, Kumar Ketkar and Neeraj Dangi have also given similar notices on the issue under Rule 267.
“...This House do suspend the Zero Hour and relevant rules related to Question Hour and other businesses of the day to discuss the issue of fraud in investment by LIC, SBI, public sector banks and other financial institutions losing market value, endangering the hard-earned savings of crores of Indians,” said Mr. Hussain in his notice.
“The report exposes the dangers to which the Indian people and economy are subjected to and merit immediate discussion, adjourning today’s list of business in the House,” Mr. Rao said in his notice.- PTI
COMMents
SHARE