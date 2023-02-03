HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Live

Parliament Budget Session live updates | Opposition leaders give adjournment notices in Parliament seeking discussion on Adani stock rout issue

Opposition parties will meet today morning to coordinate their strategy in Parliament, a day after they unitedly led the charge against the government over the issue of the Adani Group stock rout.

February 03, 2023 10:55 am | Updated 10:55 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Opposition MPs protest in the well of the Lok Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament on February 2, 2023.

Opposition MPs protest in the well of the Lok Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament on February 2, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

On February 2, both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day amid sloganeering by Opposition members seeking discussions over allegations of fraud against the Adani Group. A united Opposition, led by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, demanded a probe into the Adani group, either by a Joint Parliament Committee or a CJI-appointed panel.

Today, on February 3, floor leaders of Opposition parties will meet in the chamber of Leader of Opposition (in Rajya Sabha) Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament House to coordinate strategy, over the issue of the Adani Group stock rout. Meanwhile, various Opposition parties also submitted notices for suspension of business ahead of the Parliament proceedings for the day.

Apart from this, the two Houses are expected to take up Private Members’ Legislative Businesses.

The Budget Session of Parliament commenced on January 31 and will continue till April 6 with 27 sittings spread over 66 days with the usual recess.

Here are the live updates:

  • February 03, 2023 10:52
    Opposition leaders give adjournment notices in Parliament seeking discussion on Adani stock rout issue

    Leaders of several opposition parties on Friday submitted adjournment notices in both houses of Parliament demanding an immediate discussion on the Adani Group issue and also the border situation with China.

    Prominent among those MPs who have given adjournment notices, include Congress chief Whip in Rajya Sabha Naseer Hussain and party’s Whip in Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore.

    Besides, BRS leader K Keshava Rao and Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi have also given notices under Rule 267 on the same issue.

    Rule 267 allows for suspension of the day’s business to debate issue suggested by member.

    Congress MPs in Rajya Sabha Amee Yajnik, Pramod Tiwari, Kumar Ketkar and Neeraj Dangi have also given similar notices on the issue under Rule 267.

    “...This House do suspend the Zero Hour and relevant rules related to Question Hour and other businesses of the day to discuss the issue of fraud in investment by LIC, SBI, public sector banks and other financial institutions losing market value, endangering the hard-earned savings of crores of Indians,” said Mr. Hussain in his notice.

    “The report exposes the dangers to which the Indian people and economy are subjected to and merit immediate discussion, adjourning today’s list of business in the House,” Mr. Rao said in his notice.- PTI

  • February 03, 2023 10:36
    Finance Minister Sitharaman briefs BJP lawmakers on Budget, prior to party’s outreach programme

    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday arrived in the Parliament to brief the Members of Parliaments (MPs) of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the Union Budget 2023-24 presented in the Parliament earlier this week.All Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs of the party are expected to be present in the meeting, being held ahead of today’s Parliament Session.- ANI

  • February 03, 2023 10:34
    Adani stock rout: Opposition parties to meet in Parliament to evolve strategy

    Opposition parties will meet Friday morning to coordinate their strategy in Parliament, a day after they unitedly led the charge against the government over the issue of the Adani Group stock rout.

    Various opposition parties on Thursday stalled both houses of Parliament over the Adani issue and demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe or a Supreme Court-monitored Committee investigation into it.

    “Floor leaders of Opposition parties will meet at 10 am in the chamber of Leader of Opposition (in Rajya Sabha) Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament House to coordinate strategy,” said Congress general secretary Communications Jairam Ramesh.

    “The demand remains the same. Only an independent investigation will save LIC, SBI and other institutions forced by the Prime Minister to invest in the Adani Group,” he said.- PTI

  • February 03, 2023 10:33
    Rajya Sabha’s agenda for today

    Here is the list of agenda for Rajya Sabha today:

    1. Question Hour

    2. Papers to be laid on the Table of the House

    3. Private Members’ Legislative Business

  • February 03, 2023 10:29
    Lok Sabha’s agenda for today

    Here is the list of agenda for Lok Sabha today:

    1. Question Hour

    2. Motion of Thanks on the President’s address

    3. Papers to be laid on the Table of the House

    4. Motion to be moved regarding the Thirty-ninth Report of the Business Advisory Committee.

    5. Private Members’ Business.

Related Topics

parliament / Lok Sabha / Rajya Sabha / Union Budget / budgets and budgeting / Budget 2023 / Union Budget / Parliament proceedings / India

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.