Parliament Budget Session live updates | Opposition leaders give adjournment notices in Parliament seeking discussion on Adani stock rout issue

Opposition parties will meet today morning to coordinate their strategy in Parliament, a day after they unitedly led the charge against the government over the issue of the Adani Group stock rout.

February 03, 2023 10:55 am | Updated 10:55 am IST

On February 2, both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day amid sloganeering by Opposition members seeking discussions over allegations of fraud against the Adani Group. A united Opposition, led by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, demanded a probe into the Adani group, either by a Joint Parliament Committee or a CJI-appointed panel.

Today, on February 3, floor leaders of Opposition parties will meet in the chamber of Leader of Opposition (in Rajya Sabha) Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament House to coordinate strategy, over the issue of the Adani Group stock rout. Meanwhile, various Opposition parties also submitted notices for suspension of business ahead of the Parliament proceedings for the day.

Apart from this, the two Houses are expected to take up Private Members’ Legislative Businesses.

The Budget Session of Parliament commenced on January 31 and will continue till April 6 with 27 sittings spread over 66 days with the usual recess.

Here are the live updates: