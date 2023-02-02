Speaking on Hindenburg Research’s report on the Adani Group, Congress MP Manish Tewari said the party will demand that a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) be constituted to probe the alleged aberrations. “The question is not only about one promoter but about the efficacy of the entire regulatory system,” Mr. Tewari said.
- February 02, 2023 11:33Adani-Hindenburg issue: Congress demands probe by Joint Parliamentary Committee
- February 02, 2023 11:13Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 p.m.
The Rajya Sabha started on a stormy note on Thursday as Opposition leaders resorted to sloganeering during the Question Hour. The House was adjourned till 2 p.m. Several Opposition MPs have submitted adjournment notices in Parliament, demanding a discussion over Adani vs. Hindenburg row.
- February 02, 2023 11:04Lok Sabha resumes proceedings, adjourned within minutes
The Lower House was adjourned till 2 p.m, minutes after it resumed proceedings on Thursday monring following uproar by Opposition leaders.
- February 02, 2023 10:54PM Modi chair meeting with Union Ministers
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Anurag Thakur, Nirmala Sitharaman, Pralhad Joshi, Piyush Goyal, Nitin Gadkari, Kiren Rijiju to discuss government strategy in Parliament, news agency ANI reported.
- February 02, 2023 10:45Opposition leaders meet to chalk out joint strategy
Members of Opposition parties met in the Parliament complex on Thursday morning to evolve a joint strategy to take on the government during the Budget session.
Several leaders of like-minded opposition parties met in the chamber of Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, to discuss issues that are likely to be raised during the session.
Later, MP Sanjay Raut told news agency ANI that the Opposition will raise the issue of the Hindenburg report and Adani stock crash in both Houses of Parliament.
- February 02, 2023 10:22Agenda for Rajya Sabha today
Here is the list of business for the Rajya Sabha on February 2
- Question Hour
- The Motion of Thanks for the President’s address
- February 02, 2023 10:21Agenda for Lok Sabha today
Here is the list of business for Lok Sabha on February 2
- Question Hour
- Motion of Thanks on the President’s address
