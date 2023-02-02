HamberMenu
Parliament Budget Session live | Both Houses adjourned till 2 p.m. amid uproar by Opposition

The Budget Session of the Parliament started on January 31, with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting the Union Budget 2023-24 on February 1.

February 02, 2023 10:56 am | Updated 11:33 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Kiren Rijiju, G Kisan Reddy, Dharmedra Pradhan, Jyotiraditya Scindia during the Union Budget 2023-24 being presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (unseen) in Lok Sabha on the second day of Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Both Houses were adjourned minutes after commencement of proceedings on Thursday morning amid ruckus by the Opposition. On Wednesday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2023-24, which is also the last full budget of the present government before the 2024 elections. In the Budget, government focused on a slew of measures that expanded Capital Expenditure spending and tied in various priorities including Green Growth, Youth Power, and Inclusive Development. This was also accompanied by major tax announcements for the salaried class, with changes in tax slabs and a clear intention to shift to the new tax regime. The Union Finance Minister highlighted that the current year’s economic growth is estimated to be at 7%, the “highest among all the major economies.”

The Budget Session of Parliament commenced on January 31 and will continue till April 6 with 27 sittings spread over 66 days with the usual recess.

  • February 02, 2023 11:33
    Adani-Hindenburg issue: Congress demands probe by Joint Parliamentary Committee

    Speaking on Hindenburg Research’s report on the Adani Group, Congress MP Manish Tewari said the party will demand that a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) be constituted to probe the alleged aberrations. “The question is not only about one promoter but about the efficacy of the entire regulatory system,” Mr. Tewari said.

  • February 02, 2023 11:13
    Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 p.m.

    The Rajya Sabha started on a stormy note on Thursday as Opposition leaders resorted to sloganeering during the Question Hour. The House was adjourned till 2 p.m. Several Opposition MPs have submitted adjournment notices in Parliament, demanding a discussion over Adani vs. Hindenburg row.

  • February 02, 2023 11:04
    Lok Sabha resumes proceedings, adjourned within minutes

    The Lower House was adjourned till 2 p.m, minutes after it resumed proceedings on Thursday monring following uproar by Opposition leaders.

  • February 02, 2023 10:54
    PM Modi chair meeting with Union Ministers

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Anurag Thakur, Nirmala Sitharaman, Pralhad Joshi, Piyush Goyal, Nitin Gadkari, Kiren Rijiju to discuss government strategy in Parliament, news agency ANI reported.

  • February 02, 2023 10:45
    Opposition leaders meet to chalk out joint strategy

    Members of Opposition parties met in the Parliament complex on Thursday morning to evolve a joint strategy to take on the government during the Budget session.

    Several leaders of like-minded opposition parties met in the chamber of Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, to discuss issues that are likely to be raised during the session.

    Later, MP Sanjay Raut told news agency ANI that the Opposition will raise the issue of the Hindenburg report and Adani stock crash in both Houses of Parliament.

  • February 02, 2023 10:22
    Agenda for Rajya Sabha today

    Here is the list of business for the Rajya Sabha on February 2

    1. Question Hour
    2. The Motion of Thanks for the President’s address
  • February 02, 2023 10:21
    Agenda for Lok Sabha today

    Here is the list of business for Lok Sabha on February 2

    1. Question Hour
    2. Motion of Thanks on the President’s address
