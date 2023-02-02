Parliament Budget Session live | Both Houses adjourned till 2 p.m. amid uproar by Opposition

The Budget Session of the Parliament started on January 31, with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting the Union Budget 2023-24 on February 1.

February 02, 2023 10:56 am | Updated 11:33 am IST

Both Houses were adjourned minutes after commencement of proceedings on Thursday morning amid ruckus by the Opposition. On Wednesday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2023-24, which is also the last full budget of the present government before the 2024 elections. In the Budget, government focused on a slew of measures that expanded Capital Expenditure spending and tied in various priorities including Green Growth, Youth Power, and Inclusive Development. This was also accompanied by major tax announcements for the salaried class, with changes in tax slabs and a clear intention to shift to the new tax regime. The Union Finance Minister highlighted that the current year’s economic growth is estimated to be at 7%, the “highest among all the major economies.”

The Budget Session of Parliament commenced on January 31 and will continue till April 6 with 27 sittings spread over 66 days with the usual recess.