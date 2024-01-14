BSP Lok Sabha member Danish Ali joins Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

January 14, 2024 01:43 pm | Updated 01:50 pm IST - New Delhi

Bahujan Samaj Party member in the Lok Sabha Danish Ali on January 14 said he will be joining Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Manipur.

“Today, I have decided to join Shri Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. This is a very important moment for me. I have arrived here after much soul searching. In the atmosphere prevailing in the country, I had two options. Either to accept the status quo and ignore the exploitation of Dalits, backwards, tribals, minorities and other marginalised and poor sections, or to launch an all-out campaign against this atmosphere of fear, hate, exploitation and the deepening divide in the country. My conscience pushed me to take the second option,” Mr Ali said in a statement.

“Taking this decision came naturally to me as I was myself at the receiving end of a similar attack in Parliament, where swear words were used by a member of the ruling party against me and my religion,” he added.

The Congress will begin the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from the violence-hit Manipur on Sunday, in what is being seen as the party's bid to set the narrative in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls and put the spotlight on issues such as unemployment, price rise and social justice.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will travel through 100 Lok Sabha segments in 15 States and the party believes it will prove to be as "transformative" as Mr. Gandhi's earlier cross-country march.

(With inputs from PTI)