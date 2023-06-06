HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BSF jawan killed, two Assam Rifles personnel injured in Manipur

The injured have been air evacuated to Mantripukhri; search operations are in progress.

June 06, 2023 12:43 pm | Updated 12:44 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Indian Army with District Administration and Medical Authorities during a mega medical camp in Torongloabi, Manipur. File photo

Indian Army with District Administration and Medical Authorities during a mega medical camp in Torongloabi, Manipur. File photo | Photo Credit: ANI

A Border Security Force constable was killed during an exchange of fire with suspected “Kuki miscreants” at Serou in Manipur at 4.15 am on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Constable Ranjit Yadav sustained bullet injury and was evacuated to Jivan Hospital, Kakching where he was declared dead.

Also read: Three-member Commission of Inquiry to probe ethnic violence in Manipur

PTI sources said two Assam Rifles personnel suffered gunshot wounds Manipur’s Serou area, the Army said on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The injured have been air evacuated to Mantripukhri and search operations are in progress, the Army’s SpearCorps headquartered in Dimapur said on Twitter.

BSF constable, Ranjit Yadav 

BSF constable, Ranjit Yadav 

According to the BSF, Ranjit Yadav was deployed at Serou Practical High School under police station Sugnu in Kakching district of Manipur.

Mr. Yadav displayed conspicuous bravery, high degree of dedication and devotion to duty during the exchange of fire when suspected Kuki miscreants resorted to indiscriminate and heavy volume of firing towards BSF troops, the BSF said in a statement.

Further details will follow, it said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Related Topics

civil unrest / armed conflict / national security / armed Forces / law enforcement / parties and movements / demography

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.