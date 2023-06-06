BSF jawan killed, two Assam Rifles personnel injured in Manipur

June 06, 2023 12:43 pm | Updated 12:44 pm IST

A Border Security Force constable was killed during an exchange of fire with suspected “Kuki miscreants” at Serou in Manipur at 4.15 am on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Constable Ranjit Yadav sustained bullet injury and was evacuated to Jivan Hospital, Kakching where he was declared dead.

PTI sources said two Assam Rifles personnel suffered gunshot wounds Manipur’s Serou area, the Army said on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The injured have been air evacuated to Mantripukhri and search operations are in progress, the Army’s SpearCorps headquartered in Dimapur said on Twitter.

According to the BSF, Ranjit Yadav was deployed at Serou Practical High School under police station Sugnu in Kakching district of Manipur.

Mr. Yadav displayed conspicuous bravery, high degree of dedication and devotion to duty during the exchange of fire when suspected Kuki miscreants resorted to indiscriminate and heavy volume of firing towards BSF troops, the BSF said in a statement.

Further details will follow, it said.

(With inputs from PTI)