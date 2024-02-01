BSF apprehends 4 Indian smugglers along Pakistan border in Punjab

February 01, 2024 04:34 am | Updated 04:34 am IST - NEW DELHI

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel apprehended four Indian smugglers and seized a significant quantity of narcotics, arms and ammunition that was dropped by a drone in Punjab’s Amritsar sector along the Pakistan border on January 29.

BSF officials developed the intelligence for more than a week and conducted reconnaissance of the probable dropping spot in advance.

“After thorough assessment and planning, operational teams of BSF laid an ambush in the suspected area on the evening of January 29,” a BSF spokesperson said.

Around 11:30 p.m. on January 29, the ambush party heard the suspected sound of a drone and observed three individuals moving towards a packet that had just dropped, the spokesperson said. “Subsequently, three smugglers were swiftly apprehended, and a pistol and magazine with four rounds were found on them. The leader confessed to multiple drone sorties planned in collusion with Pakistan-based smugglers. The arrest of these four smugglers led to the revelation of their other two associates who are absconding, and consistent efforts are being made to nab them as well,” the spokesperson added.

The operation further revealed a video call exchange between the alleged Indian smuggler and his Pakistani handler named Rana his brother, and another associate Saha, which indicated the smuggling of narcotics through drones. In the video call, Pakistani smuggler Rana instructed the Indian smuggler about handing over part of the consignment to a hinterland courier leading to the apprehension of one more courier and the seizure of additional narcotics and drug money.

A senior BSF official said that the intelligence for the operation came from a Pakistani source.

“As the suspects showed up, we apprehended them and made one of them speak to the Pakistani counterpart via video call. The Pakistani smuggler said that more number of consignments are on the way, so we waited for all the packets to be dropped by drones,” said the official.

BSF will pursue a strong case for an Interpol notice, in coordination with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) against the Pakistani suspects.

In all, nine packets of heroin weighing 4.369 kg, one packet of ICE (methamphetamine) 968 gm, one pistol, four rounds, Indian currency (₹70,140/-), and one scooter was recovered.

Immediately after seizure, all seized items were handed to NCB, the BSF said.