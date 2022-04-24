Blast heard on Jammu outskirts; may be meteorite, say police

Suspected blast in Jammu village ahead of PM Modi’s first major Jammu and Kashmir visit

A Border Security force (BSF) jawan stands guard near the venue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming rally at Palli village of Samba district on April 23, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

,An explosion took place in an agriculture field on the outskirts of Jammu on April 24 with police suspecting that it was caused by a lightning strike or a meteorite.

The blast was reported in Lalian village in Bishnan belt, they said.

“We suspect it to be a meteorite.... might be lightning”, a senior police officer told PTI.

Investigations are on.

Security has been stepped up in the region ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to inaugurate and lay foundation stone of development projects worth over ₹20,000 crore in Jammu and Kashmir, including the opening of the Banihal-Qazigund road tunnel to establish all-weather connectivity between the two regions of the Union Territory.