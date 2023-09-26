HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

BJP’s second list for Madhya Pradesh shows ‘lack of confidence’ in CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, says Congress

The BJP has fielded Union Ministers and MPs as candidates for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly election.

September 26, 2023 01:07 pm | Updated 01:23 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
File picture of Madhya Pradesh Congress leaders Randeep Surjewala and Kamal Nath

File picture of Madhya Pradesh Congress leaders Randeep Surjewala and Kamal Nath | Photo Credit: ANI

A day after the BJP sprang a surprise by fielding Union Ministers and MPs as candidates for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly election, the Congress on Tuesday claimed that the move showed “lack of confidence” in Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

In a statement posted on X, All India Congress Committee (AICC) in charge of Madhya Pradesh Randeep Surjewala said by fielding seven MPs, including three Union Ministers and national general secretary besides the Chief Minister, the BJP had shown how “scared” it was of the Congress.  

“It is clear how the fear of Congress haunts the BJP,” Mr. Surjewala said, adding that the personalities of Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath and the “anger of the brave people” of the State had made the BJP panic.

The AICC general secretary alleged that the BJP Central leadership was aware that the State leadership had brought Madhya Pradesh to “the brink of disaster”.

“That is why 15 days ago [Home Minister] Amit Shah and yesterday [Prime Minister] Modi ji distanced themselves from the name and work of Shivraj ji,” Mr. Surjewala said.

Targeting Mr. Chouhan as well as his colleague, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, the Congress leader said, “They know that their boat is sinking and that’s why they want to take down the others as well”.

Related Topics

Indian National Congress / Madhya Pradesh / Bharatiya Janata Party / Rahul Gandhi / Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.