BJP MP Ram Shankar Katheria gets two years in jail for assault, may lose Lok Sabha membership

The Etawah MP was accused of vandalising the office of Torrent Power Company and beating up the employees

August 05, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - Lucknow

Mayank Kumar
Ram Shankar Katheria is a three-time Lok Sabha member. File

Ram Shankar Katheria is a three-time Lok Sabha member. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

An Agra court on August 5 sentenced Bharatiya Janata Party Lok Sabha member Ram Shankar Katheria to two-year imprisonment for assaulting the employees of a power supply company in 2011. Mr. Katheria, an MP from Etawah, is likely to be disqualified from the Lok Sabha as under the Representation of People Act, 1951, an elected public representative sentenced for any offence for two years or more faces immediate disqualification.

He was accused of vandalising the office of Torrent Power Company and beating up the employees.

Mr. Katheria faces 12 criminal charges. He also served as the chairperson of National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC), apart from being a three-time Lok Sabha member. In 2009 and 2014, he got elected from the Agra (Scheduled Castes) reserved constituency.

