BJP MP Chaudhary issues breach of privilege notice against Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra

Former Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP P.P. Chaudhary on Wednesday issued a breach of privilege notice against Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra in the Lok Sabha for the TMC MP’s remarks against a former Chief Justice of India.
Parliament proceedings updates | February 10, 2021
“While speaking on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address, she has cast some aspersions with respect to the conduct of a judge. So the question is whether the conduct of a judge can be discussed on the floor of the House or not,” Mr. Chaudhary said, adding that Article 121 of the Constitution does not allow allegations to be levelled against a sitting or a former judge.
Supporting him, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey demanded that Ms. Moitra’s membership be cancelled.
Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) MP N. K. Premachandran, who was in the Chair, said that the notice was under the consideration of the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.
Though Trinamool MPs, including Ms. Moitra, wanted to respond on the floor of the House, Mr. Premachandran disallowed it, saying that, at the moment, only a notice had been given and the breach of privilege motion was yet to admitted.
