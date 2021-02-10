Parliament proceedings live | Rajya Sabha to convene at 9 a.m.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to respond to the Lok Sabha debate Motion of Thanks to the President's address today. Mr. Modi had responded to the discussion in the Rajya Sabha on Monday.
The Lower House has been witnessing disruptions on the issue of the three farm laws that farmers have been protesting against. The Upper House bid an emotional farewell to four Members from Jammu and Kashmir during its sitting yesterday.
Here are the updates:
Lok Sabha
Reports to be presented:
Reports of the Department related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Food, Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution;
Reports of the Department related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Petroleum and Natural gas;
Reports of the Department related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Commerce
Motion of Thanks on the President’s address
General discussion on the Union Budget
Bills for consideration and passing:
The Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2021
Rajya Sabha
Obituary reference:
Shri Mahendra Bahadur Singh, ex-Member
Reports to be presented:
Reports of the Department related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Petroleum and Natural gas;
Reports of the Department related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Food, Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution;
Reports of the Department related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Commerce
Bills for consideration and passing:
The Major Port Authorities Bill, 2020
General discussion on the Union Budget