Parliament proceedings live | Rajya Sabha to convene at 9 a.m.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to respond to the Lok Sabha debate Motion of Thanks to the President's address today. Mr. Modi had responded to the discussion in the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

The Lower House has been witnessing disruptions on the issue of the three farm laws that farmers have been protesting against. The Upper House bid an emotional farewell to four Members from Jammu and Kashmir during its sitting yesterday.

Here are the updates:

Agenda

Lok Sabha

Reports to be presented:

Reports of the Department related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Food, Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution;

Reports of the Department related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Petroleum and Natural gas;

Reports of the Department related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Commerce

Motion of Thanks on the President’s address

General discussion on the Union Budget

Bills for consideration and passing:

The Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2021

Agenda

Rajya Sabha

Obituary reference:

Shri Mahendra Bahadur Singh, ex-Member

Reports to be presented:

Bills for consideration and passing:

The Major Port Authorities Bill, 2020

General discussion on the Union Budget