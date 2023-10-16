BJP MP accuses Mahua Moitra of ‘taking cash to ask questions’

October 16, 2023 03:09 am | Updated 03:09 am IST - New Delhi

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey complained to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday that Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra had allegedly taken bribes from a business house to ask questions in Parliament.

Ms. Moitra denied the allegations and urged the Speaker to first complete the “probe” into Mr. Dubey’s educational qualifications and then hold an investigation into the allegations against her.

Mr. Dubey has sought a probe by an inquiry committee into the matter. Both the MPs fought on X over the matter. He warned that Ms. Moitra’s would lose her seat.

Mr. Dubey told Mr. Birla in a letter that Ms. Moitra was directly involved in the scam.

He cited a letter he received from an advocate and accused her of “breach of privilege, contempt of the house” and a “criminal offence” under Section 120-A of IPC. He said the advocate’s letter provided irrefutable evidence. “There is not an iota of doubt about a criminal conspiracy hatched by Mahua Moitra to protect the interests of a businessman – Shri Darshan Hiranandani – by asking Parliamentary Questions, which is reminiscent of the ‘Cash for Query’ episode of 12 December, 2005,” the BJP MP said in the letter.

Ms. Moitra said she welcomed a CBI enquiry into her alleged money laundering right after they finished investigating Adani’s offshore money trail, over invoicing and benami accounts. “Adani may use BJP agencies to browbeat competition and buy airports but just try doing it with me,” she added.